Formula Systems: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $11 million.

On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of 71 cents.

The information technology company posted revenue of $466.3 million in the period.

Formula Systems shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 60% in the last 12 months.

