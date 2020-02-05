FormFactor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) _ FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.6 million.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $178.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.3 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $589.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $172 million for the fiscal first quarter.

FormFactor shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.38, a rise of 73% in the last 12 months.



