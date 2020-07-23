Forestar Group: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $10.1 million.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 16 cents per share.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $177.9 million in the period.

Forestar Group shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.15, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

