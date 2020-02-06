ForeScout: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ ForeScout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $20 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $91.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $118.5 million, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $336.8 million.

ForeScout shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

