Foot Locker: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $125 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

Foot Locker shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

