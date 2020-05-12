Fonar: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The MRI scanner designer posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period.

Fonar shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 2% in the last 12 months.

