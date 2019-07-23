Flushing Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $72 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $42.5 million.

Flushing Financial shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.01, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

