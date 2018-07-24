Flushing Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.9 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.8 million.

Flushing Financial shares have declined 5.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.98, a fall of almost 8 percent in the last 12 months.

