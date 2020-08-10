https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Fluent-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15473276.php
Fluent: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $452,000.
The New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.
The data and analytics company posted revenue of $71.5 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.19. A year ago, they were trading at $4.92.
