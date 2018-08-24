Flexsteel: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) _ Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $113.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.7 million, or $2.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $489.2 million.

Flexsteel shares have decreased 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14 percent in the last 12 months.

