Flex LNG: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The liquefied natural gas shipping company posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period.

Flex LNG shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLNG