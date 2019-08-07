Five Star: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Five Star Quality Care Inc. (FVE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The nursing homes and retirement community operator posted revenue of $355.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 48 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.30.

_____

