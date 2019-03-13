Five Point: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) _ Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $14.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $34.7 million, or 53 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $49 million.

Five Point shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.71, a decrease of 48 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

