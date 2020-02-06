First Savings Financial: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clarksville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.44.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29 million.

First Savings Financial shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $63.48, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSFG