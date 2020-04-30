First Mid-Illinois: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) _ First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $10 million.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $51.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.4 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.6 million.

First Mid-Illinois shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

