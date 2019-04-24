First Mid-Illinois: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) _ First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.

The bank, based in Mattoon, Illinois, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $52.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46 million.

First Mid-Illinois shares have increased 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32.60, a decline of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMBH