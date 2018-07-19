First Internet: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) _ First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6 million.

The bank, based in Fishers, Indiana, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $29.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

First Internet shares have dropped 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.85, an increase of 20 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INBK