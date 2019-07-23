https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/First-Financial-Corp-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14116290.php
First Financial Corp.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) _ First Financial Corp. (THFF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $12.6 million.
The bank, based in Terre Haute, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.
The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $43 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.5 million, topping Street forecasts.
First Financial Corp. shares have fallen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.
