First Busey: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.9 million.

The Champaign, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $93.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $83.2 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.8 million.

First Busey shares have climbed slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.15, an increase of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUSE