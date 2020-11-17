https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/FinVolution-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15732868.php
FinVolution: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SHANGHAI (AP) _ FinVolution Group (FINV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $88.8 million.
The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.
The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $264.1 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.03. A year ago, they were trading at $2.98.
