Fidelity Southern: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Fidelity Southern Corp. (LION) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.9 million.

The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The holding company for Fidelity Bank posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.8 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $288.4 million.

Fidelity Southern shares have increased 9.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LION