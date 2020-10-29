Fidelity National: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $20 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.19 billion.

Fidelity National shares have declined 4.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 1%. The stock has risen 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIS