Mylan N.V. announced that Meridian Medical Technologies, a Pfizer company and Mylan's manufacturing partner for EpiPen® Auto-Injector, has expanded a voluntary recall of select lots of EpiPen (epinephrine injection, USP) and EpiPen Jr® (epinephrine injection, USP) Auto-Injectors to now include additional lots distributed in the U.S.

Safety Concerns: Reports of failure to activate the device due to a potential defect in a supplier component.

Recall Date: March 31, 2017





Source: FDA