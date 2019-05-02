Federal Signal: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.5 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $273.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.6 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share.

Federal Signal shares have climbed 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSS