FedNat Holding: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) _ FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $21.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.57 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.05 per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $134 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $123.6 million.

FedNat Holding shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.05, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNHC