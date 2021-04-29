Facebook, Qualcomm rise; Merck, Hologic fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Facebook Inc., up $22.41 to $329.51. The social media company reported a jump in advertising revenue during the first quarter and beat analysts' profit forecasts. Generac Holdings Inc., up $21.02 to $337.18. The maker of backup power generators raised its profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results. Aspen Technology Inc., down $20.25 to $132.64. The software company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results. Cree Inc., down $14.20 to $98.53. The lighting products maker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast. Hologic Inc., down $6.17 to $66.23. The medical device maker’s fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Merck & Co., down $3.41 to $73.68. The drug developer reported weak first-quarter profit and revenue. Qualcomm Inc., up $6.11 to $142.68 The chipmaker reported strong demand during the second-quarter and solid financial results. Comcast Corp., up $2.30 to $56.40. The owner of NBC and Xfinty reported first-quarter profit and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts.