FTS International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ FTS International Inc. (FTSI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $50.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $9.43. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $7.52 per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $29.5 million in the period.

FTS International shares have declined 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.94, a decrease of 89% in the last 12 months.

