FS KKR Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $210 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $147 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.3 million.

FS KKR Capital shares have declined 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.98, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

