FNF Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $266 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 92 cents per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period.

FNF Group shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $41.58, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

