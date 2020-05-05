Expeditors International: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $122.3 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period.

Expeditors International shares have declined 8.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 12%. The stock has dropped nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPD