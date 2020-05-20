Expedia: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $9.24. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.83 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.24 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Expedia shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $79.60, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.

