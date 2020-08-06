Exantas Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $33.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 24 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.52. A year ago, they were trading at $11.14.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XAN