Ex-Pilot Flying J president gets sentencing delay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former president of the nation's largest fuel retailer has been given a delay in sentencing for his conviction in a scheme to defraud trucking companies.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports an August sentencing hearing for former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood was rescheduled for Sept. 26, allowing lawyers to examine audit reports used to determine fraud by each defendant in the scheme. The amount stolen by a person factors into penalty ranges.

Hazelwood had fired his defense team and requested the delay. A judge wrote the court wouldn't have permitted the change if it knew his present counsel wouldn't be prepared for August sentencing.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with wrongdoing.