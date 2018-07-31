Eversource: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Eversource Energy (ES) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $242.8 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period.

Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share.

Eversource shares have declined almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $60.71, declining slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ES