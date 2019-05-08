Evergy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $99.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Evergy shares have risen 0.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $57.06, an increase of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

