Ever-Glory: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
NANJING, China (AP) _ Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Nanjing, China-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.
The clothing company posted revenue of $79.9 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2. A year ago, they were trading at $2.52.
