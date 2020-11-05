Eventbrite: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.5 million.

Eventbrite shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.41, a decline of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EB