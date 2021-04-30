Europe's economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead DAVID McHUGH, AP Business Writer April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 9:15 a.m.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe's economy shrank 0.6% in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery - and underlined how the region is lagging other major economies in rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.
The fall in output for the 19 countries that use the euro currency was smaller than the 1% contraction expected by economists but still far short of the rebound underway in the United States and China, two other pillars of the global economy.