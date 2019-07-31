Ethan Allen: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $183.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.7 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $746.7 million.

Ethan Allen shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.59, a drop of 8.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETH