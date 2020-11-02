Esperion Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Monday reported a loss of $85.4 million in its third quarter.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $3.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.52 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 million.

Esperion Therapeutics shares have dropped 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.09, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESPR