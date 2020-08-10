https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Equinox-Gold-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15473724.php
Equinox Gold: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Monday reported a loss of $58.7 million in its second quarter.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.
The gold miner posted revenue of $215.4 million in the period.
Equinox Gold shares have increased 60% since the beginning of the year.
