Envestnet: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Envestnet Inc. (ENV) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $235.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Envestnet expects its per-share earnings to be 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $244.5 million to $246 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Envestnet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.28 to $2.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $976.3 million to $979.3 million.

Envestnet shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $86.60, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

