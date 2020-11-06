Enstar Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $623.9 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $28.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $26.37 per share.

The investment holding company posted revenue of $793.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $293 million.

Enstar Group shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESGR