Energy Recovery: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) _ Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $5.4 million.

The San Leandro, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period.

Energy Recovery shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.90, a decrease of 5.5% in the last 12 months.

