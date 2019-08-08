https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Energous-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14291744.php
Energous: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Energous Corp. (WATT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its second quarter.
The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.
The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $47,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48,000.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4. A year ago, they were trading at $12.89.
