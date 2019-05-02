Endologix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Endologix Inc. (ELGX) on Thursday reported a loss of $22 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.12. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.56 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $35.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Endologix said it expects revenue in the range of $36 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $140 million.

Endologix shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.32, a fall of 86% in the last 12 months.

