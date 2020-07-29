Encore Wire: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of 60 cents.

The copper wire maker posted revenue of $253.6 million in the period.

Encore Wire shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.03, a drop of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

