EnPro: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $6.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $247 million in the period.

EnPro shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPO