Employers Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $32.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 88 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $198.4 million in the period.

Employers Holdings shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.63, a rise of 5.5% in the last 12 months.

