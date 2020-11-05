Emergent Biosolutions: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $39.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $385.2 million in the period.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have climbed 80% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $97.15, a rise of 67% in the last 12 months.

